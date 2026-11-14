The DePaul Blue Demons take on the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Colonial Hall on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Blue Demons are 4-0 and have won 4 straight. DePaul beat Northern Illinois Huskies 85-65 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Blue Demons average 89.3 points per game and allow 63.8. Mikaia Litza averages 14.8 points and 7.0 assists per game, and Zoey Ward averages 10.2 rebounds per game.

The Fighting Irish are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Notre Dame beat Detroit Mercy Titans 108-60 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Fighting Irish average 110.0 points per game and allow 58.3. Hannah Hidalgo averages 27.3 points per game, and Jacy Abii averages 5.3 assists and 10.3 rebounds per game.

The Blue Demons sit first in the Big East. The Fighting Irish sit first in the ACC. Notre Dame is 2-0 at home and 1-0 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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