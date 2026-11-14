The Earlham Quakers take on the Indiana State Sycamores at Hulman Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Sycamores are 1-2. Indiana State lost to Milwaukee Panthers 82-73 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Sycamores average 70.7 points per game and allow 75.3. Karmani Gregory averages 21.3 points and 5.7 assists per game, and Duce Paschal averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Sycamores sit first in the MVC. Indiana State is 0-2 at home and 1-0 away from home.

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