The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks visit the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Save Mart Center, with tipoff at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Lumberjacks are 0-2 and have lost 2 straight. Northern Arizona lost to UC Irvine Anteaters 76-74 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Lumberjacks average 63.0 points per game and allow 77.5. Aaliyah Smith averages 14.5 points per game, and Morgan Hawkins averages 4.0 assists per game. Emma Dasovich averages 7.5 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-1. Fresno State beat New Mexico Lobos 74-56 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Bulldogs average 74.7 points per game and allow 53.7. Mekhia Chase averages 15.0 points per game, and Jada Hunter averages 2.7 assists per game. Ashlyn Rean averages 7.3 rebounds per game.

The Lumberjacks sit first in the Big Sky. Northern Arizona is 0-1 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Bulldogs sit first in the Pac-12. Fresno State is 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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