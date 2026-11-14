The Jacksonville State Gamecocks visit the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium, with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Gamecocks are 7-2 and have won six straight. Jacksonville State beat Sam Houston Bearkats 47-14 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Gamecocks average 29.1 points and 404.6 yards per game and allow 19.2 points. Jacob Cruz leads the Gamecocks with 2 sacks, and Caleb Nix leads the Gamecocks with 56 tackles. Caden Creel has thrown for 1,987 yards with 15 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, and Caden Creel has 800 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Hilltoppers are 3-6 and have lost two straight. Western Kentucky lost to Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 51-42 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Hilltoppers average 23.6 points and 383.2 yards per game and allow 33.3 points. Westen Ard leads the Hilltoppers with 2.5 sacks, and Jaylen Lewis leads the Hilltoppers with 66 tackles. Brock Glenn has thrown for 1,039 yards with 7 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, and Ajay Allen has 535 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Gamecocks are second in the CUSA. Jacksonville State is 5-0 at home and 2-2 away from home. The Hilltoppers are sixth in the CUSA. Western Kentucky is 2-1 at home and 1-5 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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