The Air Force Falcons take on the Navy Midshipmen at Alumni Hall (Navy) on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Falcons are 2-1. Air Force lost to San Francisco Dons 77-70 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Falcons average 65.7 points per game and allow 53.0. Keelie O'Hollaren averages 16.0 points per game, and Jordyn DeVaughn averages 5.3 assists per game. Jayda McNabb averages 13.0 rebounds per game.

The Midshipmen are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. Navy lost to James Madison Dukes 77-61 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Midshipmen average 76.3 points per game and allow 79.0. Zanai Barnett-Gay averages 16.3 points, 2.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

The Falcons are first in the Mountain West. The Midshipmen are first in the Patriot. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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