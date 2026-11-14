The North Florida Ospreys visit the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Farris Center, with tipoff at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Ospreys are 3-1 and have won 3 straight. North Florida beat Little Rock Trojans 71-64 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Ospreys average 74.3 points per game and allow 64.3. Belle Ratliff averages 10.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, and Brianna Mead averages 3.5 assists per game.

The Bears are 2-1. Central Arkansas Sugar beat UL Monroe Warhawks 61-49 on Monday, Nov. 9 on the road. The Bears average 67.3 points per game and allow 53.7. Laylah Reese averages 16.7 points and 8.7 rebounds per game, and Paris Santacaterina averages 3.0 assists per game.

The Ospreys sit first in the Atlantic Sun. The Bears are first in the UAC. Central Arkansas Sugar is 1-0 at home and 1-1 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

The post North Florida Ospreys at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears: Saturday Preview appeared first on Ball Exclusives.