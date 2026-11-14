The South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs visit the High Point Panthers on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Qubein Center, with tipoff at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Lady Bulldogs are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. South Carolina State lost to South Carolina Upstate Spartans 54-50 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Lady Bulldogs average 73.0 points per game and allow 57.3. Adena Webster averages 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game, and Trinity Butler averages 2.7 assists per game.

The Panthers are 4-0 and have won 4 straight. High Point beat East Carolina Pirates 67-54 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Panthers average 77.0 points per game and allow 52.5. Taylor Feldman averages 17.8 points and 4.8 assists per game, and Meredith Tippner averages 9.2 rebounds per game.

The Lady Bulldogs are first in the MEAC. The Panthers sit first in the Big South. High Point is 2-0 at home and 2-0 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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