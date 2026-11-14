The Hampton Pirates take on the Navy Midshipmen at Alumni Hall (Navy) on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The Pirates are 1-2. Hampton beat Apprentice School Builders 67-56 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Pirates average 61.0 points per game and allow 68.7. Seth Hubbard averages 15.0 points per game, and Nehemiah Lawrence averages 4.3 assists per game. Cornelius Robinson III averages 7.7 rebounds per game.

The Midshipmen are 3-1 and have won 3 straight. Navy beat Pennsylvania Quakers 81-76 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Midshipmen average 72.0 points per game and allow 68.3. Jordan Pennick averages 22.7 points per game, and Cam Cole averages 3.2 assists per game. David Burnett averages 9.2 rebounds per game.

The Pirates are first in the CAA. Hampton is 1-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Midshipmen are first in the Patriot. Navy is 3-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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