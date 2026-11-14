The West Georgia Wolves take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Buccaneer Fieldhouse on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Wolves are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. West Georgia lost to UNC Asheville Bulldogs 73-70 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Wolves average 60.3 points per game and allow 74.7. Kenneth Chime averages 10.3 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, and Chas Lewless averages 3.7 assists per game.

The Buccaneers are 1-2. Charleston Southern lost to Wake Forest Demon Deacons 82-64 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Buccaneers average 73.7 points per game and allow 76.3. Anthony Ruffolo averages 15.3 points and 4.3 assists per game, and Lase Olalere averages 8.7 rebounds per game.

The Wolves are first in the UAC. West Georgia is 0-1 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Buccaneers are first in the Big South. Charleston Southern is 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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