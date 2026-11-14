The Sacramento State Hornets take on the Niagara Purple Eagles at Gallagher Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Hornets are 3-1. Sacramento State lost to Buffalo Bulls 67-60 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Hornets average 69.8 points per game and allow 60.0. Koko Akridge averages 19.0 points per game, and Natalie Picton averages 3.8 assists per game. Elizabeth Abiara averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Purple Eagles are 0-4 and have lost 4 straight. Niagara lost to Stony Brook Seawolves 71-40 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Purple Eagles average 46.3 points per game and allow 72.5. Alejandra Rioja averages 7.5 points per game, and Katarina Veljovic averages 1.5 assists per game. Jisca Bila averages 4.0 rebounds per game.

The Hornets are first in the Big West. Sacramento State is 1-0 at home and 2-1 away from home. The Purple Eagles are first in the Metro. Niagara is 0-2 at home and 0-2 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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