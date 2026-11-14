The NJIT Highlanders visit the Fairfield Stags on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Leo D. Mahoney Arena, with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Highlanders are 1-4 and have lost 2 straight. NJIT lost to VCU Rams 87-49 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Highlanders average 54.8 points per game and allow 80.2. David Bolden averages 9.4 points and 3.6 assists per game, and Victor Vanderstraeten averages 6.2 rebounds per game.

The Stags are 1-2. Fairfield lost to Wisconsin Badgers 89-42 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Stags average 59.0 points per game and allow 75.7. Declan Wucherpfennig averages 15.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, and Jaden Brown averages 1.7 assists per game.

The Highlanders are first in the Am. East. NJIT is 1-0 at home and 0-4 on the road. The Stags sit first in the Metro. Fairfield is 0-1 at home and 1-1 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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