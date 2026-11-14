The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are 1-2. Gardner-Webb beat Erskine Flying Fleet 88-66 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Runnin' Bulldogs average 61.3 points per game and allow 83.3. Seth Brown averages 12.3 points per game, and Rue Wells averages 1.7 assists per game. Sam Nosakhare averages 8.3 rebounds per game.

The Gamecocks are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. South Carolina beat Saint Peter's Peacocks 77-41 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Gamecocks average 78.7 points per game and allow 54.7. Juan Fernandez averages 15.3 points per game, and Kory Mincy averages 3.0 assists per game. Davion Hannah averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Runnin' Bulldogs sit first in the Big South. Gardner-Webb is 1-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Gamecocks sit first in the SEC. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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