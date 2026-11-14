The Bucknell Bison visit the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Knott Arena, with tipoff at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Bison are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. Bucknell lost to Fordham Rams 78-71 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Bison average 64.0 points per game and allow 78.0. Elana Weisman averages 14.3 points, 3.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

The Mountaineers are 0-4 and have lost 4 straight. Mount St. Mary's lost to Lehigh Mountain Hawks 79-44 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Mountaineers average 54.3 points per game and allow 81.5. Jayla Koser averages 13.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, and Alana Powell averages 3.8 assists per game.

The Bison sit first in the Patriot. Bucknell is 0-1 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Mountaineers sit first in the Metro. Mount St. Mary's is 0-2 at home and 0-2 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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