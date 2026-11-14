The North Carolina Central Eagles take on the George Mason Patriots at EagleBank Arena on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Eagles are 2-3. North Carolina Central lost to North Carolina Tar Heels 109-40 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Eagles average 57.2 points per game and allow 81.0. Victoria Morris averages 14.6 points, 3.0 assists and 6.8 rebounds per game.

The Patriots are 2-2 and have lost 2 straight. George Mason lost to Army Black Knights 80-75 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Patriots average 73.5 points per game and allow 73.0. Mary Amoateng averages 16.2 points and 3.8 assists per game, and Summer Yancy averages 7.7 rebounds per game.

The Eagles sit first in the MEAC. North Carolina Central is 2-0 at home and 0-3 away from home. The Patriots sit first in the A-10. George Mason is 2-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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