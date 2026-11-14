The Coppin State Eagles visit the South Florida Bulls on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Yuengling Center, with tipoff at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Eagles are 1-3. Coppin State lost to Bradley Braves 56-54 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Eagles average 62.3 points per game and allow 66.3. Brendan Johnson averages 10.8 points per game, and Tafara Gapare averages 1.5 assists per game. Hussain Williams averages 5.8 rebounds per game.

The Bulls are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. South Florida lost to Saint Joseph's Hawks 83-80 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Bulls average 86.0 points per game and allow 78.7. Sonny Wilson averages 16.0 points and 7.3 assists per game, and Mike James averages 7.7 rebounds per game.

The Eagles sit first in the MEAC. Coppin State is 1-1 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Bulls are first in the Division I. South Florida is 1-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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