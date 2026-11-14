The East Carolina Pirates visit the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Jerry Richardson Stadium, with kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Pirates are 5-4 and have won two straight. East Carolina beat South Florida Bulls 20-17 on Friday, Nov. 6 at home. The Pirates average 23.6 points and 352.1 yards per game and allow 23.3 points. Preston Carr leads the Pirates with 3 sacks, and DJ Johnson Jr. leads the Pirates with 60 tackles. Emory Williams has thrown for 891 yards with 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and TJ Engleman Jr. has 695 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

The 49ers are 1-8 and have lost two straight. Charlotte lost to UAB Blazers 23-12 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The 49ers average 19.7 points and 318.3 yards per game and allow 38.3 points. Collin Gill leads the 49ers with 3 sacks, and Gavin Willis leads the 49ers with 74 tackles. Conner Harrell has thrown for 1,006 yards with 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and Henry Rutledge has 454 rushing yards and 1 touchdown.

East Carolina is 4-1 at home and 1-3 away from home. Charlotte is 0-4 at home and 1-4 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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