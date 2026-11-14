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East Carolina Takes on Charlotte Saturday at Jerry Richardson Stadium
By Ball Exclusives Staff,13 days ago
The East Carolina Pirates visit the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Jerry Richardson Stadium, with kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.
The Pirates are 5-4 and have won two straight. East Carolina beat South Florida Bulls 20-17 on Friday, Nov. 6 at home. The Pirates average 23.6 points and 352.1 yards per game and allow 23.3 points. Preston Carr leads the Pirates with 3 sacks, and DJ Johnson Jr. leads the Pirates with 60 tackles. Emory Williams has thrown for 891 yards with 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and TJ Engleman Jr. has 695 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.
The 49ers are 1-8 and have lost two straight. Charlotte lost to UAB Blazers 23-12 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The 49ers average 19.7 points and 318.3 yards per game and allow 38.3 points. Collin Gill leads the 49ers with 3 sacks, and Gavin Willis leads the 49ers with 74 tackles. Conner Harrell has thrown for 1,006 yards with 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and Henry Rutledge has 454 rushing yards and 1 touchdown.
East Carolina is 4-1 at home and 1-3 away from home. Charlotte is 0-4 at home and 1-4 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.
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