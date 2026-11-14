The Fresno State Bulldogs take on the Texas State Bobcats at UFCU Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The Bulldogs are 5-4. Fresno State lost to Utah State Aggies 17-10 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Bulldogs average 26.8 points and 347.6 yards per game and allow 20.6 points. Dylan Hampsten leads the Bulldogs with 6 sacks, and K'vion Thunderbird leads the Bulldogs with 69 tackles. Jayden Mandal has thrown for 1,857 yards with 11 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and Bryson Donelson has 422 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Bobcats are 5-4. Texas State beat Oregon State Beavers 42-21 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Bobcats average 38.6 points and 517.0 yards per game and allow 30.8 points. Tymere Jackson leads the Bobcats with 3.5 sacks, and Jayden Bradley leads the Bobcats with 62 tackles. Brad Jackson has thrown for 2,147 yards with 19 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, and Torrance Burgess Jr. has 1,118 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Bulldogs sit sixth in the Pac-12. Fresno State is 3-1 at home and 2-3 away from home. The Bobcats are second in the Pac-12. Texas State is 4-1 at home and 1-3 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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