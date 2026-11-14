The No. 6 Texas Longhorns visit the No. 21 LSU Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Tiger Stadium (LA), with kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Longhorns are 7-2 and have won three straight. Texas beat Missouri Tigers 34-20 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Longhorns average 31.1 points and 360.7 yards per game and allow 17.4 points. Colin Simmons leads the Longhorns with 10.5 sacks, and Jelani McDonald leads the Longhorns with 67 tackles. Arch Manning has thrown for 2,024 yards with 18 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, and Raleek Brown has 537 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Tigers are 6-3. LSU lost to Alabama Crimson Tide 31-13 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Tigers average 37.1 points and 504.1 yards per game and allow 17.7 points. Princewill Umanmielen leads the Tigers with 8.5 sacks, and TJ Dottery leads the Tigers with 68 tackles. Sam Leavitt has thrown for 2,553 yards with 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, and Dilin Jones has 713 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns.

The Longhorns sit second in the SEC. Texas is 5-1 at home and 2-1 away from home. The Tigers sit sixth in the SEC. LSU is 5-1 at home and 1-2 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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