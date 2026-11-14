The Bradley Braves visit the Bellarmine Knights on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Knights Hall, with tipoff at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The Braves are 1-2. Bradley lost to Indiana Hoosiers 84-56 on Monday, Nov. 9 on the road. The Braves average 63.3 points per game and allow 69.7. Charia Smith averages 15.0 points per game, and Mya Wardle averages 7.3 assists per game. Ellie McDermid averages 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Knights are 1-3 and have lost 2 straight. Bellarmine lost to Bowling Green Falcons 91-66 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Knights average 65.8 points per game and allow 87.8. Triniti Ralston averages 10.0 points per game, and Kaylyn Lelie averages 2.8 assists per game. Hana Abdel Aal averages 7.8 rebounds per game.

The Braves are first in the MVC. Bradley is 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Knights are first in the Atlantic Sun. Bellarmine is 1-0 at home and 0-3 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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