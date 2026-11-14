The Wisconsin Badgers take on the Green Bay Phoenix at Kress Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Badgers are 4-0 and have won 4 straight. Wisconsin beat Delaware Blue Hens 90-48 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Badgers average 86.8 points per game and allow 53.8. Teagan Mallegni averages 21.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, and Nikki Kerstein averages 3.0 assists per game.

The Phoenix are 1-2. Green Bay lost to Illinois State Redbirds 75-66 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Phoenix average 69.3 points per game and allow 66.3. Maddy Skorupski averages 18.0 points and 4.7 assists per game, and Elisa Mevius averages 5.3 rebounds per game.

The Badgers are first in the Big Ten. The Phoenix sit first in the Horizon. Green Bay is 1-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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