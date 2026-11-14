The UC Riverside Highlanders take on the Wichita State Shockers at Charles Koch Arena on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Highlanders are 1-2 and have lost 2 straight. UC Riverside lost to Gonzaga Bulldogs 85-58 on Sunday, Nov. 8 on the road. The Highlanders average 65.3 points per game and allow 68.3. Graecyn Parahi averages 10.0 points per game, and Kaylani Polk averages 3.0 assists per game. London Gamble averages 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Shockers are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. Wichita State lost to Missouri State Lady Bears 76-48 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Shockers average 55.7 points per game and allow 73.3. Ma'Riya Vincent averages 12.0 points per game, and Mari Milton averages 4.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Highlanders are first in the Big West. UC Riverside is 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. Wichita State is 0-1 at home and 0-2 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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