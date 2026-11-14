The Southern Miss Golden Eagles visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Joe Aillet Stadium, with kickoff at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The Golden Eagles are 3-6. Southern Miss lost to James Madison Dukes 54-23 on Thursday, Nov. 5 at home. The Golden Eagles average 26.4 points and 394.4 yards per game and allow 33.6 points. Jameer Lewis leads the Golden Eagles with 4 sacks, and Mathis Haygood leads the Golden Eagles with 83 tackles. Landry Lyddy has thrown for 1,326 yards with 8 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, and Steven Robinson has 782 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 and have won six straight. Louisiana Tech beat Troy Trojans 41-17 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Bulldogs average 33.6 points and 384.6 yards per game and allow 20.4 points. Alonzo Jackson Jr. leads the Bulldogs with 9 sacks and 68 tackles, and Blake Baker has thrown for 1,504 yards with 14 touchdowns and 1 interception. Andrew Burnette has 385 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns, and Jalen Mickens has 48 catches for 628 yards.

The Golden Eagles are 12th in the Sun Belt. Southern Miss is 2-3 at home and 1-3 away from home. The Bulldogs are first in the Sun Belt. Louisiana Tech is 4-0 at home and 3-2 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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