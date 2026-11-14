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Southern Miss Takes on Louisiana Tech Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium
By Ball Exclusives Staff,13 days ago
The Southern Miss Golden Eagles visit the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Joe Aillet Stadium, with kickoff at 5:00 p.m. ET.
The Golden Eagles are 3-6. Southern Miss lost to James Madison Dukes 54-23 on Thursday, Nov. 5 at home. The Golden Eagles average 26.4 points and 394.4 yards per game and allow 33.6 points. Jameer Lewis leads the Golden Eagles with 4 sacks, and Mathis Haygood leads the Golden Eagles with 83 tackles. Landry Lyddy has thrown for 1,326 yards with 8 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, and Steven Robinson has 782 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Bulldogs are 7-2 and have won six straight. Louisiana Tech beat Troy Trojans 41-17 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Bulldogs average 33.6 points and 384.6 yards per game and allow 20.4 points. Alonzo Jackson Jr. leads the Bulldogs with 9 sacks and 68 tackles, and Blake Baker has thrown for 1,504 yards with 14 touchdowns and 1 interception. Andrew Burnette has 385 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns, and Jalen Mickens has 48 catches for 628 yards.
The Golden Eagles are 12th in the Sun Belt. Southern Miss is 2-3 at home and 1-3 away from home. The Bulldogs are first in the Sun Belt. Louisiana Tech is 4-0 at home and 3-2 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.
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