The Ottawa Senators visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, Nov. 14, at PPG Paints Arena, with puck drop at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Senators are 12-6-2. Ottawa beat Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Senators score 3.10 goals per game and allow 3.00, with 9 power-play goals this season. Tim Stutzle leads the Senators with 10 goals, 14 assists and 24 points.

The Penguins are 7-10-2. Pittsburgh beat San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Penguins score 3.11 goals per game and allow 3.47, with 12 power-play goals this season. Tommy Novak leads the Penguins with 7 goals, and Erik Karlsson leads the Penguins with 16 assists and 19 points.

The Senators sit sixth in the Eastern Conference. The Penguins sit 14th in the Eastern Conference. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

Ottawa lists Nick Cousins as out.

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