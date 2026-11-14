The Syracuse Orange visit the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Carter-Finley Stadium, with kickoff at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Orange are 4-5. Syracuse lost to Clemson Tigers 18-13 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Orange average 29.3 points and 430.2 yards per game and allow 25.4 points. Keyshawn Johnson leads the Orange with 7 sacks, and Chris D'Appolonia leads the Orange with 62 tackles. Steve Angeli has thrown for 1,450 yards with 8 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, and Tylik Hill has 531 rushing yards and 1 touchdown.

The Wolfpack are 4-5. NC State lost to Duke Blue Devils 41-3 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Wolfpack average 28.9 points and 387.0 yards per game and allow 27.6 points. Elijah Satchell leads the Wolfpack with 5 sacks, and Popo Aguirre leads the Wolfpack with 84 tackles. CJ Bailey has thrown for 2,078 yards with 13 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, and Davion Gause has 378 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Orange are 16th in the ACC. Syracuse is 2-3 at home and 2-2 away from home. The Wolfpack are 11th in the ACC. NC State is 4-2 at home and 0-3 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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