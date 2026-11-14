The No. 22 Missouri Tigers take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Tigers are 6-3. Missouri lost to Texas Longhorns 34-20 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Tigers average 30.2 points and 414.8 yards per game and allow 20.1 points. Daeden Hopkins leads the Tigers with 7 sacks, and Nicholas Rodriguez leads the Tigers with 98 tackles. Austin Simmons has thrown for 2,204 yards with 18 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and Jamal Roberts has 1,071 rushing yards and 9 touchdowns.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 and have won two straight. Georgia beat Ole Miss Rebels 42-7 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Bulldogs average 41.1 points and 454.2 yards per game and allow 14.0 points. Chris Cole leads the Bulldogs with 5 sacks, and Raylen Wilson leads the Bulldogs with 58 tackles. Gunner Stockton has thrown for 1,857 yards with 20 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, and Dwight Phillips Jr. has 481 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Tigers are sixth in the SEC. Missouri is 4-1 at home and 2-2 away from home. The Bulldogs are first in the SEC. Georgia is 5-1 at home and 3-0 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

The post Missouri Tigers Visit Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday appeared first on Ball Exclusives.