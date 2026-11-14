The Cal State Northridge Matadors visit the San Diego Toreros on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Jenny Craig Pavilion, with tipoff at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The Matadors are 1-1. Cal State Northridge lost to Boise State Broncos 82-59 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Matadors average 75.5 points per game and allow 61.0. Kira-May Filemu averages 13.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, and Sophia Dignadice averages 4.5 assists per game.

The Toreros are 2-1. San Diego beat Portland State Vikings 70-67 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Toreros average 73.0 points per game and allow 71.0. Kylie Ray averages 19.7 points and 3.3 assists per game, and Eva Ruse averages 11.0 rebounds per game.

The Matadors are first in the Big West. Cal State Northridge is 1-0 at home and 0-1 away from home. The Toreros sit first in the WCC. San Diego is 1-0 at home and 1-1 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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