The Furman Paladins take on the Campbell Fighting Camels at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Paladins are 2-2. Furman lost to Auburn Tigers 74-56 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Paladins average 73.3 points per game and allow 60.0. Clare Coyle averages 18.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, and Raina McGowens averages 3.5 assists per game.

The Fighting Camels are 0-4 and have lost 4 straight. Campbell lost to Radford Highlanders 83-56 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Fighting Camels average 47.8 points per game and allow 76.3. Jasmine Felton averages 15.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, and Jessica Woods averages 1.5 assists per game.

The Paladins sit first in the SoCon. Furman is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Fighting Camels are first in the CAA. Campbell is 0-2 at home and 0-2 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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