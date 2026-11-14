The Duquesne Dukes visit the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday, Nov. 14, at M.A.C. Center, with tipoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Dukes are 2-1 and have won 2 straight. Duquesne beat Marist Red Foxes 72-67 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Dukes average 77.0 points per game and allow 78.7. Nadia Moore averages 20.0 points per game, and Ayala Oren averages 5.0 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game.

The Golden Flashes are 0-2 and have lost 2 straight. Kent State lost to Northern Kentucky Norse 61-58 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Golden Flashes average 68.0 points per game and allow 75.0. Emory Klatt averages 14.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, and Corynne Hauser averages 4.0 assists per game.

The Dukes sit first in the A-10. Duquesne is 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Golden Flashes sit first in the MAC. Kent State is 0-1 at home and 0-1 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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