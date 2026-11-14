The Howard Bison visit the Davidson Wildcats on Saturday, Nov. 14, at John M. Belk Arena, with tipoff at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Bison are 2-2. Howard beat Stetson Hatters 75-62 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Bison average 74.0 points per game and allow 73.8. Cedric Taylor III averages 18.0 points per game, and Cam Gillus averages 3.8 assists per game. James Brown averages 6.8 rebounds per game.

The Wildcats are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. Davidson beat Bradley Braves 62-45 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Wildcats average 75.3 points per game and allow 60.7. Nick Janowski averages 19.3 points per game, and Ian Platteeuw averages 3.7 assists and 11.7 rebounds per game.

The Bison sit first in the MEAC. Howard is 1-0 at home and 1-2 away from home. The Wildcats are first in the A-10. Davidson is 2-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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