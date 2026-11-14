The Michigan Wolverines take on the No. 16 Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Wolverines are 5-4. Michigan lost to Michigan State Spartans 15-6 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Wolverines average 19.6 points and 302.6 yards per game and allow 16.2 points. John Henry Daley leads the Wolverines with 6 sacks, and Troy Bowles leads the Wolverines with 72 tackles. Bryce Underwood has thrown for 924 yards with 5 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, and Savion Hiter has 331 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Ducks are 6-3 and have won two straight. Oregon beat Ohio State Buckeyes 41-28 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Ducks average 34.1 points and 422.0 yards per game and allow 22.1 points. Matayo Uiagalelei leads the Ducks with 7.5 sacks, and Koi Perich leads the Ducks with 58 tackles. Dylan Raiola has thrown for 1,354 yards with 11 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, and Dierre Hill Jr. has 474 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Wolverines sit 10th in the Big Ten. Michigan is 4-3 at home and 1-1 on the road. The Ducks sit third in the Big Ten. Oregon is 4-1 at home and 2-2 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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