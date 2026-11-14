The UC Riverside Highlanders visit the Fresno State Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Save Mart Center, with tipoff at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The Highlanders are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. UC Riverside beat San José State Spartans 80-75 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Highlanders average 84.7 points per game and allow 60.7. Tyus Parrish-Tillman averages 19.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, and Aidan Rice averages 4.3 assists per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-1. Fresno State beat Georgia State Panthers 95-92 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Bulldogs average 82.7 points per game and allow 84.0. Dragos Lungu averages 19.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, and Roger Fabrega Urpina averages 7.7 assists per game.

The Highlanders sit first in the Big West. UC Riverside is 2-0 at home and 1-0 on the road. The Bulldogs sit first in the Pac-12. Fresno State is 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

The post UC Riverside Takes on Fresno State Saturday at Save Mart Center appeared first on Ball Exclusives.