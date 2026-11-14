The Chicago Bulls take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The Bulls are 2-9 and have lost eight straight. Chicago beat Atlanta Hawks 125-117 on Friday, Nov. 13 at home. The Bulls average 113.3 points per game and allow 127.7. Norman Powell averages 19.2 points per game, and Josh Giddey averages 8.3 assists per game. Jalen Smith averages 7.4 rebounds per game.

The Timberwolves are 9-3 and have won 5 straight. Minnesota beat Dallas Mavericks 133-94 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Timberwolves average 119.3 points per game and allow 105.9. LaMelo Ball averages 18.6 points and 6.2 assists per game, and Rudy Gobert averages 11.5 rebounds per game.

The Bulls sit fourth in the Central Division. The Timberwolves are fourth in the Western Conference. Minnesota is 5-1 at home and 4-2 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

Chicago lists Tobe Awaka, Dailyn Swain and Caleb Wilson as out and Jalen Smith as day-to-day. Minnesota lists Donte DiVincenzo and Anthony Edwards as out.

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