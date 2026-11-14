The Utah Tech Trailblazers take on the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The Trailblazers are 1-2. Utah Tech lost to Utah State Aggies 118-86 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 on the road. The Trailblazers average 83.0 points per game and allow 90.0. Christian Gibson averages 19.0 points per game, and Mark Brown Jr. averages 3.0 assists per game. Ethan Potter averages 8.7 rebounds per game.

The Golden Bears are 2-2 and have lost 2 straight. California lost to USC Trojans 77-65 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Golden Bears average 83.0 points per game and allow 79.8. Nojus Indrusaitis averages 17.2 points per game, and Jordan Ross averages 6.0 assists per game. Semetri Carr averages 5.0 rebounds per game.

The Trailblazers are first in the Big Sky. Utah Tech is 1-0 at home and 0-2 away from home. The Golden Bears are first in the ACC. California is 2-1 at home and 0-1 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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