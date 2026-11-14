The Longwood Lancers take on the Old Dominion Monarchs at Chartway Arena on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The Lancers are 3-1 and have won 2 straight. Longwood beat St. Mary's (MD) Seahawks 101-45 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Lancers average 94.3 points per game and allow 67.3. Alphonzo Billups III averages 15.5 points and 2.5 assists per game, and Jaylen Benard averages 8.8 rebounds per game.

The Monarchs are 4-0 and have won 4 straight. Old Dominion beat Norfolk State Spartans 71-60 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 on the road. The Monarchs average 76.3 points per game and allow 54.5. Zacch Wiggins averages 14.0 points per game, and Khoi Thurmon averages 4.8 assists per game. Jared Turner averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Lancers sit first in the Big South. Longwood is 3-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Monarchs sit first in the Sun Belt. Old Dominion is 2-0 at home and 2-0 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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