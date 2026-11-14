The South Alabama Jaguars visit the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday, Nov. 14, at The Super Pit, with tipoff at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The Jaguars are 2-2. South Alabama beat Loyola Marymount Lions 79-72 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Jaguars average 77.0 points per game and allow 78.5. Jalen Langsy averages 21.0 points and 3.8 assists per game, and Stephen Williams averages 9.2 rebounds per game.

The Mean Green are 2-1. North Texas lost to Santa Clara Broncos 76-71 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Mean Green average 90.0 points per game and allow 64.3. Je'Shawn Stevenson averages 19.7 points and 4.7 assists per game, and Aeneas Alexander averages 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Jaguars are first in the Sun Belt. South Alabama is 2-1 at home and 0-1 away from home. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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