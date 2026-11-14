The Baylor Bears take on the No. 10 BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Bears are 6-3 and have won two straight. Baylor beat Iowa State Cyclones 42-31 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Bears average 31.9 points and 433.4 yards per game and allow 17.0 points. Garrick Ponder leads the Bears with 4 sacks, and Travion Barnes leads the Bears with 63 tackles. DJ Lagway has thrown for 1,900 yards with 15 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, and Caden Knighten has 361 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns.

The Cougars are 7-2. BYU lost to Utah Utes 28-20 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Cougars average 31.0 points and 397.1 yards per game and allow 19.8 points. Tausili Akana leads the Cougars with 3.5 sacks, and Cade Uluave leads the Cougars with 59 tackles. Bear Bachmeier has thrown for 2,022 yards with 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, and Bear Bachmeier has 395 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns.

The Bears are sixth in the Big 12. Baylor is 4-1 at home and 2-2 on the road. The Cougars sit third in the Big 12. BYU is 5-0 at home and 2-2 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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