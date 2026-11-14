The Colorado Buffaloes take on the Providence Friars at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The Buffaloes are 2-1. Colorado beat San Diego Toreros 83-75 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Buffaloes average 81.0 points per game and allow 70.3. Barrington Hargress averages 20.0 points and 4.7 assists per game, and Alex Dickeson averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Friars are 2-1. Providence beat Bryant Bulldogs 78-55 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Friars average 73.0 points per game and allow 59.3. Malik Mack averages 13.0 points per game, and Gavin Hightower averages 3.0 assists per game. Jacob Bannarbie averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Buffaloes sit first in the Big 12. The Friars sit first in the Big East. Providence is 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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