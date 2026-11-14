The Norfolk State Spartans take on the Hampton Lady Pirates at Convocation Center (VA) on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 6:00 p.m. ET.

The Spartans are 1-3 and have lost 2 straight. Norfolk State lost to Duke Blue Devils 85-23 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Spartans average 50.8 points per game and allow 67.8. Clemisha Prackett averages 9.5 points per game, and Sana'a Garrett averages 3.2 assists per game. Alexis Davis averages 6.8 rebounds per game.

The Lady Pirates are 1-2. Hampton beat Apprentice School Builders 103-43 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Lady Pirates average 74.0 points per game and allow 60.7. Kiki McElrath averages 23.0 points per game, and Aaryn Battle averages 4.3 assists per game. Maya Woodson averages 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Spartans are first in the MEAC. The Lady Pirates sit first in the CAA. Hampton is 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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