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Middle Tennessee Takes on Liberty Saturday at Williams Stadium (VA)
By Ball Exclusives Staff,13 days ago
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders take on the Liberty Flames at Williams Stadium (VA) on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET.
The Blue Raiders are 5-4. Middle Tennessee beat Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 51-42 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Blue Raiders average 26.9 points and 363.3 yards per game and allow 31.0 points. Zeion Simpson-Smith leads the Blue Raiders with 2 sacks, and Korey Smith leads the Blue Raiders with 80 tackles. Roman Gagliano has thrown for 1,899 yards with 16 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, and Antonio Martin has 711 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.
The Flames are 8-1 and have won eight straight. Liberty beat New Mexico State Aggies 30-14 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Flames average 33.3 points and 409.7 yards per game and allow 13.6 points. Brenton Williams leads the Flames with 5 sacks, and Derrell Farrar leads the Flames with 53 tackles. Deshawn Purdie has thrown for 1,705 yards with 11 touchdowns and 1 interception, and Kam Davis has 666 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns.
The Blue Raiders are third in the CUSA. Middle Tennessee is 4-1 at home and 1-3 on the road. The Flames sit first in the CUSA. Liberty is 4-0 at home and 4-1 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.
The post Middle Tennessee Takes on Liberty Saturday at Williams Stadium (VA) appeared first on Ball Exclusives.