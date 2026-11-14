The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders take on the Liberty Flames at Williams Stadium (VA) on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Blue Raiders are 5-4. Middle Tennessee beat Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 51-42 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Blue Raiders average 26.9 points and 363.3 yards per game and allow 31.0 points. Zeion Simpson-Smith leads the Blue Raiders with 2 sacks, and Korey Smith leads the Blue Raiders with 80 tackles. Roman Gagliano has thrown for 1,899 yards with 16 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, and Antonio Martin has 711 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Flames are 8-1 and have won eight straight. Liberty beat New Mexico State Aggies 30-14 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Flames average 33.3 points and 409.7 yards per game and allow 13.6 points. Brenton Williams leads the Flames with 5 sacks, and Derrell Farrar leads the Flames with 53 tackles. Deshawn Purdie has thrown for 1,705 yards with 11 touchdowns and 1 interception, and Kam Davis has 666 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns.

The Blue Raiders are third in the CUSA. Middle Tennessee is 4-1 at home and 1-3 on the road. The Flames sit first in the CUSA. Liberty is 4-0 at home and 4-1 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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