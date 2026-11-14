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Northwestern Wildcats Visit Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday
By Ball Exclusives Staff,13 days ago
The Northwestern Wildcats visit the No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Ohio Stadium, with kickoff at 12:00 p.m. ET.
The Wildcats are 6-3 and have lost two straight. Northwestern lost to Iowa Hawkeyes 24-10 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Wildcats average 31.0 points and 421.2 yards per game and allow 19.3 points. Braydon Brus leads the Wildcats with 4 sacks and 74 tackles, and Aidan Chiles has thrown for 1,898 yards with 13 touchdowns and 1 interception. Caleb Komolafe has 643 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns, and Griffin Wilde has 49 catches for 813 yards.
The Buckeyes are 6-3 and have lost two straight. Ohio State lost to Oregon Ducks 41-28 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Buckeyes average 35.7 points and 467.9 yards per game and allow 18.3 points. Kenyatta Jackson Jr. leads the Buckeyes with 3 sacks, and Earl Little Jr. leads the Buckeyes with 53 tackles. Julian Sayin has thrown for 2,007 yards with 19 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, and Bo Jackson has 685 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.
The Wildcats sit ninth in the Big Ten. Northwestern is 5-1 at home and 1-2 on the road. The Buckeyes sit sixth in the Big Ten. Ohio State is 4-1 at home and 2-2 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.
The post Northwestern Wildcats Visit Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday appeared first on Ball Exclusives.