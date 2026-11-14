The Northwestern Wildcats visit the No. 20 Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Ohio Stadium, with kickoff at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Wildcats are 6-3 and have lost two straight. Northwestern lost to Iowa Hawkeyes 24-10 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Wildcats average 31.0 points and 421.2 yards per game and allow 19.3 points. Braydon Brus leads the Wildcats with 4 sacks and 74 tackles, and Aidan Chiles has thrown for 1,898 yards with 13 touchdowns and 1 interception. Caleb Komolafe has 643 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns, and Griffin Wilde has 49 catches for 813 yards.

The Buckeyes are 6-3 and have lost two straight. Ohio State lost to Oregon Ducks 41-28 on Saturday, Nov. 7 at home. The Buckeyes average 35.7 points and 467.9 yards per game and allow 18.3 points. Kenyatta Jackson Jr. leads the Buckeyes with 3 sacks, and Earl Little Jr. leads the Buckeyes with 53 tackles. Julian Sayin has thrown for 2,007 yards with 19 touchdowns and 4 interceptions, and Bo Jackson has 685 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Wildcats sit ninth in the Big Ten. Northwestern is 5-1 at home and 1-2 on the road. The Buckeyes sit sixth in the Big Ten. Ohio State is 4-1 at home and 2-2 away from home. The teams meet for the first time this season.

The post Northwestern Wildcats Visit Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday appeared first on Ball Exclusives.