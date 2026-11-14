The Lipscomb Bisons take on the Western Carolina Catamounts at Ramsey Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Bisons are 2-2 and have won 2 straight. Lipscomb beat Belmont Bruins 88-75 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Bisons average 74.8 points per game and allow 78.5. Takai Simpkins averages 17.5 points per game, and Mateo Esmeraldo averages 3.5 assists per game. Devyn Martin averages 8.2 rebounds per game.

The Catamounts are 2-1 and have won 2 straight. Western Carolina beat Virginia Lynchburg Dragons 136-68 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Catamounts average 97.0 points per game and allow 74.3. Jaeden Roberts averages 17.0 points per game, and Jacob Zhu averages 3.3 assists per game. Samuel Dada averages 7.0 rebounds per game.

The Bisons sit first in the Atlantic Sun. Lipscomb is 2-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Catamounts sit first in the SoCon. Western Carolina is 1-0 at home and 1-1 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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