The Alabama State Lady Hornets visit the UTEP Miners on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Don Haskins Center, with tipoff at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Lady Hornets are 1-2. Alabama State beat Talladega Tornadoes 69-63 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Lady Hornets average 60.7 points per game and allow 75.7. Londyn Walker averages 13.3 points per game, and Ny'Keria Flowers averages 3.7 assists per game. Charlese McClendon averages 12.7 rebounds per game.

The Miners are 2-1. UTEP lost to New Mexico State Aggies 69-50 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Miners average 74.7 points per game and allow 67.0. Mary Moses Amaniyo averages 10.3 points per game, and Armanda Sindalawa averages 3.0 assists per game. Isabel Joao averages 9.0 rebounds per game.

The Lady Hornets are first in the SWAC. Alabama State is 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The Miners are first in the Mountain West. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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