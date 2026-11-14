The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide visit the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, Nov. 14, at FirstBank Stadium, with kickoff at 12:45 p.m. ET.

The Crimson Tide are 7-2 and have won two straight. Alabama beat LSU Tigers 31-13 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Crimson Tide average 37.4 points and 397.8 yards per game and allow 20.3 points. Devan Thompkins leads the Crimson Tide with 5 sacks, and Caleb Woodson leads the Crimson Tide with 70 tackles. Keelon Russell has thrown for 2,263 yards with 18 touchdowns and 5 interceptions, and Trae'shawn Brown has 359 rushing yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Commodores are 4-5. Vanderbilt beat Mississippi State Bulldogs 25-23 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Commodores average 23.0 points and 341.1 yards per game and allow 29.4 points. Issa Ouattara leads the Commodores with 4 sacks, and CJ Heard leads the Commodores with 63 tackles. Jared Curtis has thrown for 1,657 yards with 8 touchdowns and 8 interceptions, and Sedrick Alexander has 333 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns.

The Crimson Tide are second in the SEC. Alabama is 4-1 at home and 3-1 away from home. The Commodores sit 16th in the SEC. Vanderbilt is 3-2 at home and 1-3 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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