The Southern Utah Thunderbirds visit the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, Nov. 14, at LJVM Coliseum, with tipoff at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The Thunderbirds are 3-1. Southern Utah lost to High Point Panthers 88-59 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Thunderbirds average 108.3 points per game and allow 64.8. Anthony Breland averages 14.2 points per game, and Rashaad Davis averages 4.8 assists per game. Jaiden Feroah averages 6.0 rebounds per game.

The Demon Deacons are 2-1. Wake Forest beat Charleston Southern Buccaneers 82-64 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Demon Deacons average 72.0 points per game and allow 66.7. Kevair Kennedy averages 16.3 points and 3.3 assists per game, and Gavin Placide averages 7.7 rebounds per game.

The Thunderbirds sit first in the Big Sky. Southern Utah is 3-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. The Demon Deacons sit first in the ACC. Wake Forest is 2-0 at home and 0-1 on the road. It is the teams' first meeting this season.

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