The Shenandoah Hornets take on the Radford Highlanders at The Dedmon Center on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Highlanders are 0-3 and have lost 3 straight. Radford lost to Tennessee Volunteers 70-47 on Monday, Nov. 9 on the road. The Highlanders average 59.7 points per game and allow 76.7. Frederik Erichsen averages 9.3 points per game, and Ja'Corey Robinson averages 3.7 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

The Highlanders are first in the Big South.

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