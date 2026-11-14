The Wofford Terriers visit the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation Center, with tipoff at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Terriers are 3-1 and have won 3 straight. Wofford beat North Greenville Trailblazers 64-42 on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at home. The Terriers average 64.0 points per game and allow 60.5. Gabby Mundy averages 12.7 points per game, and Molly Masingale averages 2.8 assists per game. Courtney Swider averages 6.2 rebounds per game.

The Eagles are 1-2. Georgia Southern beat Savannah State Tigers 107-61 on Monday, Nov. 9 at home. The Eagles average 75.7 points per game and allow 70.7. Kayla Cleaveland averages 15.0 points per game, and Jamiria Jones averages 3.7 assists per game. Unique Horton averages 8.7 rebounds per game.

The Terriers are first in the SoCon. Wofford is 2-0 at home and 1-1 on the road. The Eagles sit first in the Sun Belt. Georgia Southern is 1-0 at home and 0-2 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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