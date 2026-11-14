The Louisville Cardinals take on the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The Cardinals are 6-3 and have won four straight. Louisville beat Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 44-17 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Cardinals average 40.8 points and 488.1 yards per game and allow 25.9 points. Clev Lubin leads the Cardinals with 7 sacks, and Stanquan Clark leads the Cardinals with 64 tackles. Lincoln Kienholz has thrown for 2,276 yards with 14 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, and Isaac Brown has 745 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns.

The Tar Heels are 5-4. North Carolina beat UConn Huskies 38-21 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Tar Heels average 27.1 points and 353.0 yards per game and allow 22.8 points. Xavier Lewis leads the Tar Heels with 7 sacks, and Derek McDonald leads the Tar Heels with 89 tackles. Billy Edwards Jr. has thrown for 2,127 yards with 18 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, and Benjamin Hall has 377 rushing yards and 1 touchdown.

The Cardinals are third in the ACC. Louisville is 4-1 at home and 2-2 on the road. The Tar Heels are 10th in the ACC. North Carolina is 1-3 at home and 4-1 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.

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