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Louisville Cardinals Visit North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday
By Ball Exclusives Staff,13 days ago
The Louisville Cardinals take on the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 7:00 p.m. ET.
The Cardinals are 6-3 and have won four straight. Louisville beat Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 44-17 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Cardinals average 40.8 points and 488.1 yards per game and allow 25.9 points. Clev Lubin leads the Cardinals with 7 sacks, and Stanquan Clark leads the Cardinals with 64 tackles. Lincoln Kienholz has thrown for 2,276 yards with 14 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, and Isaac Brown has 745 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns.
The Tar Heels are 5-4. North Carolina beat UConn Huskies 38-21 on Saturday, Nov. 7 on the road. The Tar Heels average 27.1 points and 353.0 yards per game and allow 22.8 points. Xavier Lewis leads the Tar Heels with 7 sacks, and Derek McDonald leads the Tar Heels with 89 tackles. Billy Edwards Jr. has thrown for 2,127 yards with 18 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, and Benjamin Hall has 377 rushing yards and 1 touchdown.
The Cardinals are third in the ACC. Louisville is 4-1 at home and 2-2 on the road. The Tar Heels are 10th in the ACC. North Carolina is 1-3 at home and 4-1 on the road. The teams meet for the first time this season.
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