The Bradley Braves visit the George Mason Patriots on Saturday, Nov. 14, at McArthur Center, with tipoff at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Braves are 2-2. Bradley beat Coppin State Eagles 56-54 on Thursday, Nov. 12 on the road. The Braves average 59.5 points per game and allow 55.0. Trevon Payton averages 13.8 points per game, and Max Gaspa averages 3.0 assists per game. Josh Ibukunoluwa averages 8.0 rebounds per game.

The Patriots are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. George Mason beat Kansas City Roos 76-68 on Thursday, Nov. 12 at home. The Patriots average 75.3 points per game and allow 57.7. Shane Pendergrass averages 13.3 points per game, and Efeosa Oliogu-Elabor averages 4.0 assists per game. Emmanuel Kanga averages 7.7 rebounds per game.

The Braves sit first in the MVC. Bradley is 1-1 at home and 1-1 on the road. The Patriots are first in the A-10. The teams meet for the first time this season.

The post Bradley Braves at George Mason Patriots: Saturday Preview appeared first on Ball Exclusives.