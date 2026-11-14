The Montreat Cavaliers take on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks at Trask Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The Seahawks are 3-0 and have won 3 straight. UNC Wilmington beat Kent State Golden Flashes 91-73 on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at home. The Seahawks average 90.0 points per game and allow 71.0. Patrick Wessler averages 22.3 points and 12.3 rebounds per game, and Xavier Brown averages 3.7 assists per game.

The Seahawks are first in the CAA. UNC Wilmington is 2-0 at home and 1-0 away from home.

The post Montreat Takes on UNC Wilmington Saturday at Trask Coliseum appeared first on Ball Exclusives.