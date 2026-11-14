Charleston Cougars men's basketball hosts South Carolina State Bulldogs Sunday at 2 p.m. EST in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Cougars are 3-0. Tavari Johnson tallied 32 points in their 91-81 victory over Temple.

South Carolina State is 3-1.

Last season, Charleston went 11-4 at home and finished 21-11 overall. The team shot 44.5% from the field and 29.7% from three-point range.

South Carolina State ended last season 10-22 overall and 3-16 on the road. Opponents averaged 78.8 points per game against the Bulldogs, who shot 46.7% from the field.

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